NCSL confirm threat to I.T systems

In a media release, signed by NCSL Board Chairman Ian Tarutia, ncsl is undertaking a detailed and systematic process of checking and reviewing its I.T systems.

The exercise, which commenced last week after the threat was identified on March 1st, prevented members from accessing funds and conducting any online business, especially in their Poro accounts.

Members raised questions and heavily criticised the Society for taking too long to “fix” the problem.

The Society is now reassuring members that their funds and data are safe and secure, dismissing rumours that stated otherwise.

Another update on restoration to systems will be made this Friday 10th March.

For urgent/emergency withdrawal requests, members are asked to email applications to ceo@ncsl.com.pg