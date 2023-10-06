Nawaeb Block suspects to be identified

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Northern Command, Peter Guinness, said police and the provincial administration hosted two separate meetings yesterday with the ethnic groups involved.

The ethnic clash at Nawaeb Block reportedly started early this week in relation to an armed holdup.

During the confrontation, ACP Guinness said both sides suffered a death each.

“An electrical engineer, from Simbu, was killed while a Southern Highlands Grade 12 student was also killed. Houses and vehicles were burnt as well.

“The provincial administrator, his two deputy provincial administrators, my police officers and I spoke to the community leaders and people of Simbu at Bundi Camp, we went to Nawaeb Block and relayed the same message to the Southern Highlanders there.

“When we were there, everybody wanted peace. Investigation has started already. Police operation will be there for the next one month.

“We called for support from both sides to identify those possible suspects, refer them to the police and the police will investigate. Where evidence permits, those who are implicated in the alleged two murders, the burning of houses and other properties, will be charged and brought to court.”

ACP Guinness said they gave the community leaders one week to identify the suspects.

He further said after a month of operation there, they aim to bring the two ethnic groups together for reconciliation.

“They’ve been specifically told that we are visitors from another province coming into Morobe, therefore we must respect the citizens and people of Morobe Province because we are living on their land. We cannot be causing problems and affecting the livelihood of the community at large.

“The fighting has subsequently stopped children from going to school, especially our children attending Buimo Primary School. It will also adversely affect those students sitting for their exams.”