Nawaeb to be connected

Prime Minister James Marape made the commitment to the people of Nawaeb yesterday at Boana Station.

A main road will be built from Wain to Erap, past Boana to Nabak and connecting to the Finschhafen road.

Supporting the Works Minister, Solan Mirisim’s announcement, PM Marape told locals – who had gathered at Boana Station yesterday to witness the launch of their five-year development plan – that funding will be allocated starting next year to link Nawaeb to Finschhafen and Lae.

Access roads into the local level government areas will be the responsibility of the district MP, while other provincial roads fall under the jurisdiction of the Morobe Provincial Government.

“The last time I came here I said we will take care of this road, and we have. We gave some K1, K2 for gravel work, earthworks, but now the Works Minister says that he will take charge of this road, under the national ‘Connect PNG’ road,” said the PM.

“Today, as I speak, we are working on the road to Finschhafen. As soon as it reaches Pindiu, it will branch out to connect Indagen and our people up at Kabwum, while another road will go towards the coast, coming out to Pindiu, Finschhafen, and then running through to Sialum and other parts.

“These things will not happen quickly but we have the passion and will to do it. We have already started it; we are not just talking. We have done that for other parts of the country as well.

“I admit that we don’t have the money to do everything, but we will achieve our goals in a year or two, or even four or five years time.

“The honourable Theo Pelgen’s dream for your electorate is a good dream. It’s a big dream consistent with the national and Morobe provincial governments’ dreams.”

PM Marape further encouraged residents to cooperate with their local MP, Theo Pelgen, and Governor Luther Wenge to drive development in the province.

“We need to work with him and the Governor. They represent the national government here because I cannot come here every day to make sure that your access roads are ok, your schools are running, your health centres are functioning, your councils and village courts are working and the people are living in peace and harmony. That’s the job of the Member and the Governor.”

Meantime, the Prime Minister has also committed to bringing electricity into the Nawaeb district, saying Kumul Petroleum will assist in the electrification project from the main road to Boana Station.

He also committed K5 million to kick start road construction there.