Nature Park Supports Sustainability

Port Moresby Nature Park’s CEO, Michelle McGeorge spoke on a panel to discuss sustainable financing of protected area management, system level financing opportunities and how to leverage additional support from outside the conservation sector was.

She said, “Globally zoos are the third highest contributor to in-situ conservation in the world and also represent a great resource for partnership collaboration, training, research and knowledge.”

McGeorge added: “Port Moresby Nature Park should be seen as a Protected Area partner which can help to advocate and raise awareness of Protected Areas in PNG as well as be part of the conservation efforts which ex-situ research and conservation projects is a key activity of ours.”

The Park, as a leading conservation facility in Papua New Guinea, preserving PNG’s unique natural environment and endangered animal species, shared its experiences in line with Pillar 5 of the PNG Protected Area Network, Sustainable and equitable financing for Protected Areas.

The two day forum hosted by CEPA and UNDP is aimed at enabling protected area practitioners, researchers, academics, private sector, potential donors and local communities who manage or support protected areas in the country, to share their experiences, insights and any lessons learnt in relation to factors impacting protected areas.

Safeguarding Protected Areas is an important goal for the Park as they play an important role in sustaining biodiversity.

Photo credit: Port Moresby Nature Park