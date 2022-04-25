National Health Plan alignment & consultation

The conference is attended by the Secretary for Health Dr. Osborne Liko, his deputies and 27 health agencies’ heads and development partners to discuss strategies of how to deliver the plan.

The theme of the conference is “Alignment and consultation of NHP 2021 to 2030 implementation strategies with Health Agencies and overall government priorities”.

Secretary Dr. Liko acknowledged the members of the health sector present and said 16 months after he took office they had made some progress in the delivery of health services in the country, despite the many challenges faced including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he took his cue from Prime Minister James Marape’s manifesto on “Taking Back PNG” and came up with his own version of “Take Back health”. However, it has been a big challenge.

When he took office, it was a new area of deployment and he didn’t know many of the divisional and agency heads, and again there were a lot of challenges.

However taking on the reigns of the department he likened it to the fallen walls of Jerusalem which prophet Nehemiah felt led to rebuild. He said Nehemiah went to the king to ask for his assistance and there he was given the help he needed and they came from all corners to help him rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

“And as I was pondering in all these 18 months coming through with so many challenges, how to navigate through, I reflect through the book of Nehemiah in the old testament.

“What really impresses me was that he gathered men who were architects, engineers, carpenters, all came to build once more the great wall of Jerusalem. Even a man who never has skills and technology he even has his daughters to go and help. I think with that theme it just goes to show we have a health infrastructure, health plan, health services here that I can’t do it all on my own but we are all here as a team to build it from all angles of PNG,” Dr. Liko said.

“Without all of you this won’t be possible,” he added.