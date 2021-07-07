NAC & PNGDF Agreement

The agreement signing by the National Airports Cooperation’s Acting Managing Director, Rex Kiponge, Department of Lands Deputy Secretary, Tiri Wanga and Chief of Defense Force Major General Gilbert Toropo was a significant achievement.

The purpose of the agreement is to solidify and formalize the contract between NAC and PNGDF to develop the Vanimo Airport and the forward operating base for PNGDF.

Major General Toropo said the deal would help the PNGDF to fully implement its services in the area, but more so to develop the forward operating base and the Vanimo airport.

“We are a happy to sign this agreement and work with the PNGDF so we can build the Vanimo airport and redevelop it so together with PNGDF can use it for their duties, particularly for our Force who safe guard our borders,” said Mr Kiponge.

National Airports Corporations Acting Manager Rex Kiponge added that NAC will work closely with PNGDF to build the Vanimo Airport and the Forward Operating Base that was built in the 1960s to conduct Patrol.

Major General, Gilbert Toropo, said the PNGDF is happy to allocate 10,000 meters of land to NAC so PNGDF can fully implement its new and existing project and give us more space to carry out other programs apart from our normal duties.

He said the project that is already underway, costs around K2.9 to K3 million kina. Meanwhile, the Project Director, Wellington Warren said the project will help extend the Vanimo airport and the forward operating base so that PNGDF can fully establish its existing projects and infrastructures.