NAC clarifies report

The project is part of a series of impact aviation projects implemented under the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program or CADIP.

The National Airports Corporation was clarifying the status on the development of the airport following a report on the media that works on the Mendi airport is on hold.

It says works is continuing with an accomplishment of 60% physical progress to date.

The Aviation state agency has also clarified that there are no landowner disputes and the redevelopment on the airport is carried out within declared aerodrome area.

The contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited is currently rectifying the non-conformance issues on the quality of materials used previously on the runway pavement.

Other works that have been completed to date include the installation of security fencing, construction of a H65 standard house for NAC Airport Safety Officer, construction of a tractor shed and the construction of the ASO’s office.

The construction of the new terminal building has begun and pavement construction works is expected to be completed in September.

The Mendi Airport upgrade project is valued at K27.7 million