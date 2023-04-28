For My Alma Mater

Seventy students graduated with hard earned degrees. Graduands were presented with Associate Degrees, Diplomas, and Bachelor’s Degrees for the following degree programs in: Accounting And Finance; Economics and Development Studies; Business And Management and; Information Technology.

Programs offered were available for students who pursued their degrees through the local IBSUniversity program and also the Southern Cross University program.

Academic Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Evelyn C. Garwe, in her message to the graduands said, “This graduation is just the beginning of your journey of lifelong learning, growth, and making a real difference in Papua New Guinea and in the world which needs you so much.

“I am positive that you have the required skills, attributes, and confidence to forge ahead in your chosen professions as torch bearers with integrity, address the needs of vulnerable groups in our communities with compassion, and be roles in our society,” she said. “May you grow from strength to strength and make your alma mater (university) and country proud in the years ahead.”

In recognition of their academic pursuit of excellence, the following students were awarded sponsored prizes for achieving the highest Grade Point Average (GPA) in their cohort:

CPA PNG – Award for Excellence: Christine Komba and Nighlyn Charles (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance)

PNG Computer Society – Award for Excellence: John Robin (Bachelor of Information Technology)

Deloitte – Award for Excellence: Timmy Kulipmen (Bachelor of Economics and Developemtn Studies) and Loa Powa (Bachelor of Business and Management)

IBSUniversity – Award for Excellence: Rebecca Tito (Bachelor of Economics and Development Studies)

There was also the IBSUniversity Leadership Award, awarded to the graduand regularly involved in university activities carried out within the university and the community.

This award was presented to Georgina Karani, Bachelor of Economics and Development Studies.