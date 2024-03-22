Motu Koita FODE celebrates graduation

The Motu Koita FODE College stands as a critical pillar in providing fee-free education pathways for individuals who for various reasons had missed out on traditional high school education.

In a city like Port Moresby where unemployment looms large, initiatives like this are essential in equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to secure entry-level jobs or pursue further education.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of a cheque by the Kina Bank’s CEO Roppe Uyassi, a significant supporter of the Motu Koita FODE Center's endeavours. This partnership underscored the commitment of both parties to empower the community through education and financial assistance.

Among the distinguished guests who graced the event were prominent figures such as Dame Carol Kidu, Chairman of Motu Koita Assembly Dadi Toka, CEO of KTF Dr. Gen Nelson and Head of Education at KTF Martha Bentley.

Notably, the attendance also included individuals who had benefited from similar initiatives in the past and included Michael Gari and families and friends of the students.

Furthermore, the presence of Courtneyella Dotson and Flare Sali, 2023 Kina Bank-supported Archer Leaders, added a layer of inspiration to the occasion, showcasing the transformative power of educational opportunities and leadership development programs.

The ceremony served as a testament to the resilience and determination of those who had embraced the chance for education, embodying the spirit of progress and empowerment within the community.