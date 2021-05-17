Morobe sets public holiday

The public holiday is to commemorate the death of the Late Sir Jerry Kasip Nalau.

Acting provincial administrator, Miring Singoling, issued the advice on May 14th, saying normal duties will resume on Wednesday, May 19th.

The Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry has clarified that only Morobe schools and government departments will close for the day while it will be business as usual for the corporate sector.

Meantime, the Late Sir Jerry’s body will be brought over today to Tutumang Haus from the funeral home. After lying in state there, the casket will be taken to the family residence at Kamkumung.

His funeral service is set for Tuesday, May 18th, at the St Paul Lutheran Church while he will be repatriated to Finschhafen on Wednesday, May 19th.

