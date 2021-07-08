More Madang arrests anticipated

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Northern Command, Peter Guinness, said police have arrested nine suspects and interviewed six of them already.

After the remaining three are interviewed, police will move on to the second phase of their investigation, which will lead to more arrests.

“They know who they are,” he said. And when the time comes, we’ll call them to come for an interview and they can then go through the process,” said the ACP.

“So mi laik tokim ol olsem yu noken poret na yu noken suruk. Wanem samting yu mekim, yu kam na lo i stretim yu.” (So I want to say that you must not be afraid. Whatever you did, let the law deal with you.)

He described the case as a longstanding one from 2017 when K20 million, under the government’s Public Investment Program, was disbursed to the Madang Resettlement Authority.

It was alleged that without following due process, K6 million was diverted to the Ramu Development Foundation.

The first arrest was carried out by the fraud squad in November 2020, where the case was dismissed in the Madang District Court.

(Assistant Commissioner of Police for Northern Command, Peter Guinness)