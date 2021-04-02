More Coordination needed

The National Control Centre is in dialogue with provincial governments to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis at the provincial level.

Governors of Oro, West Sepik and Eastern Highlands have expressed concern to the NCC on how the crisis will be handled in their provinces.

Going forward, the National Control Centre is placing more emphasis to better coordinate and support.

“We are reaching out to CEO’s and all of the operation team. If you have the information please provide it in a timely manner. We are also here to assist. We have a lot of donors coming in with a lot of assistance. We had incidences in the past where we have teams and medical assistance into various areas where there is already a lot of resources.”

Secretary for Health, Dr. Liko Osborne says the mortality and infection rate is rising every day and is a concern that is why coordination between NCC and PHA’s is paramount.

“As of yesterday, 30th of March, we have a total case of 5,991. By tomorrow it would be 6,000 and over.”

Following the meeting between the provincial leaders and NCC, there were reports of a lack of capacity and logistics and a lack of fully kitted intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients in Provincial and District Hospitals.