Minister Onglo Assures Arrest Of Perpetrators

He made this statement while addressing a protest organized by women in NCD at the Police Headquarters in Port Moresby this afternoon.

An army of women all dressed in black turned up with banners at the Police Headquarters demanding the Government to arrest those responsible and face the full force of the justice system.

“We want the Government to enforce the law. Police must go to Kagua Erave and arrest these culprits and put them behind bars,” said Women leader Elice Siki.

Police Minister in response commended the women for the bald stand assuring that Police is putting in resources together to carry out investigations and arrest.

“I am getting all the support I can get from the Government. Police will hunt the perpetrators,” said Minister Onglo.

Meanwhile Acting Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Daniel Yangen and his team of police officers have traveled into remote Aiya Local Level Government in the Kagua Erave District on Thursday to arrest the perpetrators.