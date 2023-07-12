Minister encourages Koki youths

He encouraged youths in Koki to change behaviour as it doesn’t bring about justice to portraying the country and community.

“To the youths, it doesn’t cost to follow the law but it does cost money when you break the law or go against the order. Today in PNG, the population rate between Police officers and us (the people of PNG) are not the same,” stated Tsiamalili Jnr.

He said according to the world statistics, one policeman is rationed to 450 citizens, however our population is increasing in PNG, and currently one policeman is rationed to 1000 plus people because our police personnel in the country is low.

“We need to just work together with our policemen because we all wanted Independence. We didn’t take Independence to rape, or steal, and spit betelnut and ruin the environment. We wanted Independence because we believed in this country, to stand up and grow our country,” he said.