Minister’s Decision Questioned

This follows a gazettal that was published on Wednesday, October 27th, by the Minister for the reappointment of chairman, Ben Herowa, who they believe is facing misappropriation charges.

Today, JSPA chairman, Peter Andama, and people of Juha marched to Kitpeng Building demanding answers.

Andama said the move by Minister Niningi is in contempt of court.

He stated that Herowa was arrested and charged for allegedly abusing nearly K2 million, monies belonging to the people and JSPA.

Following a brief with concerned authorities at the Inter-Government Relations Office, the officers confirmed that the Department is not aware of the gazettal that was published in one of the dailies yesterday.