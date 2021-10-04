Midwifery Training Creates Bond

Joyce, who has worked as a midwife in the National Capital District and Central Province for more than ten years, said she found the training course very enriching.

“This vital training is very helpful and has greatly added value to our work.”

The course was led by Jane Menke, one of Australia’s Clinical Support Program (CSP) team members based in Port Moresby General Hospital to share skills and knowledge with PNG healthcare workers.

CSP is an Australian Government initiative that aims to enhance the quality of care at ANGAU Memorial General Hospital in Lae, PMGH and the University of Papua New Guinea.

The CSP is based on a strong demand-driven approach to ensure that the program delivers support in the areas in which the hospitals themselves have identified a need.

The three focus areas in this inaugural deployment from June to September 2021 were on emergency medicine, infectious diseases (including infection control and prevention) and maternity services.

“It has given us a new perspective and helped us to take pride in our work as midwives. We truly appreciate (the) Australian people such as Jane helping us,” Joyce said.

Jane is no stranger to Papua New Guinea having worked here before, she said she has a great deal of appreciation for the hard work of midwives here.

“Throughout the course, I was reminded of the enormous challenges my PNG midwifery sisters have to face every day, and how strong and resilient PNG midwives are, to work in these conditions,” Jane said.

Throughout the course, Jane and Joyce developed a close bond.

Joyce described Jane as a very professional midwife who is a lovely trainer and mentor, who really demonstrated her passion for women centered-care throughout the course. Jane said she has been inspired by Joyce and the other midwives.

“She has delivered the training with a pure heart to serve. Joyce is intelligent, well-educated and committed to providing safe and respectful maternity care, despite all the setbacks encountered in her daily work. She is working towards a leadership role so that she can really make a difference to reducing the high maternal mortality rate in PNG.”

Jane wishes to continue her friendship with Joyce and to support more PNG midwives in future.

“Now that our relationship is established, I hope to continue to support Joyce and other young, committed midwives throughout this beautiful country of PNG.”

Joyce promised to put the skills she learned in the course, into practice.

“No matter the pressure we experience in our daily work, women-centred care is essential care, especially for pregnant women. It all starts with me, as a midwife.” MId