Microfinance Digital Course Launch

Twenty three participants from microfinance institutions and Savings and Loans Society will be the first to undergo the 3-6 months course exclusively online with five days’ workshop at IBBM campus using zoom.

The course will help staff and interested applicants to be successful in a dynamic environment, acquiring skills and build competence to meet different customer need.

IBBM Dean Dr. Sweta Sud while presenting the course he indicated that the materials cover all important microfinance subjects, adding students can use mobile phones for computer studies.

CEFI Executive Director Saliya Ranasinghe said the objective is to leverage new skills in the microfinance and technology with skilled human resource. Providing financial service to the lower-income people to improve their livelihood.

Bank of Papua New Guinea Assistant Governor Ellison Pidik while presenting offer letter to participants he said it’s a new paradigm for Banking education in the country. The training will enhance skills of existing staff as well as creating a pool of professional for the industry.

Governor Pidik added that the program will build a more robust microfinance in the country to serve our rural population.

The online microfinance professional course will run for the next six months with new batch to start in mid-2022.

Photo credit: CEFI