Maru visits Kubalia Secondary school

During his visit, MP Maru confirmed that the school project would be completed in the two next weeks, according to contractors. The project is worth K600,000 funded under the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority.

"The hall will serve as a school mess, graduation hall, exam hall and other school gatherings. I have instructed the Principal to get quotes for the tables and chairs and the kitchen equipment etc. I want this mess/ hall to be the best in the province.

We will commence a similar one in Nagum Adventist Secondary School also in the Sause LLG early next year," Maru said.

The Member also visited the Warasawa campus of UPNG to see works on the fencing and toilets, as it gets ready to host pioneer University students to commence studies.

Maru said he is happy that many of Yangoru-Saussia students have applied to UPNG to commence their Degree studies and the science foundation course next year. The first batch of applications have been flown to UPNG yesterday with more to follow in the coming days.

"The school leavers this year have until January 31 next year to submit their applications. As your servant leader, I have a clear target that our people of YS must be the most learned and educated people group in our province, so we will continue our investment in our young people. As our saying goes in YS God First and Education Second," he said.

Maru assured his people that next year is the Year of Action.

"You will see more action as we set sail to take YS to the next year.”