Maru encourages downstream processing

He encouraged KPHL in strengthening partnership and continue with the Member for Kikori and the Governor for Gulf Province do great things for PNG development.

Through this job opportunities can also be increased, he added.

“I really would like with your support and leadership someday to have a downstream processing facility in Papua New Guinea. Right now we haven’t gotten that and reached the point where this country can be industrialized.

“LNG will provide the best opportunity and if we have downstream processing then we should go along that path. I would like to encourage Kumul to seriously think about this possibility. I know you got licenses to a number of gas fields in the Gulf and Western province, and I think we need to look at how we can aggregate all of that; and look at a project that will process gas and create thousands and thousands of jobs in PNG and unleash the true potential of the Gulf Province,” Stated Minister Maru.