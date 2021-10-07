Marape Farewells Former G-G

He said this at the State Funeral of Sir Silas, the seventh Governor-General at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby recently.

Sir Silas, also a former Goroka MP, passed away on September 16th as the country celebrated 46 years of Independence.

Prime Minister Marape said an example of this was during his last meeting with Sir Silas, at his village at Kabiufa outside Goroka, for the recent Goroka by-election.

“He (Sir Silas) rose above tribal lines, with no iota of bias, to appeal to his tribe to cast votes based on conscience, on the value of good leadership, and for his tribe, his family and his people to rise above tribal and materialistic values that many parts of our country are known for,” the Prime Minister said.

“That was Sir Silas, who saw value in putting the interests of the country ahead of tribal interests, and personal interests.

“It was not a light and easy statement to make, being a former Member for Goroka himself, and on the podium were two candidates from his own village.

“He spoke for his tribe to rise above materialism and tribalism. He still cared for his country, even past retirement from office he was a true son of our country.”

PM Marape said Sir Silas' life should inspire his family, his tribe, his friends and his country.

He said 2021 was a year in which PNG lost great leaders like former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta, founding prime minister Sir Michael Somare, and former Maprik MP and Pangu Pati founder Sir Pita Lus.

Marape also mentioned Middle Fly MP Roy Biyama and Kerema MP Richard Mendani as other leaders who also passed away this year.

He also spoke about the loss of one of his staff members and a good friend and police officer.

“What is happening around us, ladies and gentlemen?” PM Marape posed. One fact of the matter is that death is being amplified right across the face of Planet Earth.

“The world is not the same as it was two years ago. COVID-19 is pointing to death. Pause for a moment, take responsibility upon yourself, including getting vaccination for COVID-19 because your responsibility is to yourself, your children, your wife, your family, your community and your country.

"Of course, we say thank you to God and we worship him too for His watch and care over us and our country."