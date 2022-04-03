Maramuni’s tourism potential

He discovered that the people of Maramuni experienced many challenges in reaching basic services because of the remoteness. “I knew I needed to come to Maramuni. People have been living here since before the country gained its independence and they were isolated and separated by the geography, environment and nature they have lived in.”



The news of expectant mothers walking miles with sick children only to experience loss on their journey leaves many emotional and even more so, when they buried their dead with a stone placed over their grave.



However, the celebration of the road opening and highway launch brings change for the better for Maramuni.



Minister Leonard encouraged the people. “Today, you have all witnessed the demonstration of a good leader that you already have in Dr Lino Tom. Leaders are very difficult to find these days and this is the truth. You have a road and only visionary leaders can give you this, because a road inside of Maramuni, open’s up your isolation, removes your challenges, creates opportunities in schools and health services. There are many opportunities for each and every one of you no matter where you are for business, agriculture and also the ministry I represent in Tourism.”



He saw potential for tourism and cultural shows and environmental programs in their traditional dress, dance and the geography of cascading waterfalls and mountain peaks covered in clouds that portrayed a scenic view not found in many other places.

“I am the minister for tourism and I want to work with you with my agency the Tourism Promotion Authority and the National Cultural Commission, to promote and create cultural and tourism initiatives in Maramuni.



This year, under the Marape-led government, a budget of K20million was given to TPA. Minister Leonard encouraged the people of Maramuni to collaborate with his ministry so they too can benefit from this budget and grow Maramuni through tourism and cultural shows.