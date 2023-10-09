Maprik Secondary’s 49th graduation

The 49th grade 10 graduation witnessed 252 students successfully completing their studies. Additionally, the 12th graduation ceremony for grade 12 students saw 216 graduates, and the 2nd graduation for FODE students engaged in correspondence studies.

Senior Secondary School Inspector Ben Suming emphasized the importance of education as a catalyst for change. He encouraged graduates to be the change they wish to see.

Principal Alfred Akai urged graduating students to be responsible for societal change, and challenged students to think big, act boldly, and recognize their role as future leaders.

He reminded students that success is not determined by academic achievements but also by their commitment to making a positive impact on the province and country.