Manager tied, stabbed

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the victim was asleep when five suspects, armed with a homemade gun, bush knives and an axe, forced their way through a window in the heavy downpour.

Police reported that the suspects tied both his hands and legs and placed an unknown object in his mouth to prevent him from screaming.

The suspects then demanded the safe key from him but he refused, at which they stabbed him in the left thigh.

The hotel securities were alerted and came to rescue him.

The group stole K1,500 cash, a laptop and Samsung mobile phone and escaped through the main door.

A live ammunition for the homemade gun was left behind by the suspects.

The victim was rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

PPC Yapu said the incident was reported to police and his CID officers are investigating the matter.

“No suspects have been reported,” he stated.

It is estimated that the items stolen were worth K7,000 in total.

He appealed to the community to assist police with their investigations by providing information on any suspects that were involved.

He also asked business houses to take extra precaution and tighten up on security during the night.

“We are heading towards the festive season and criminal elements are looking for money to enjoy themselves.”