Man killed in Boluminsky hit-and-run

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Benjamin Bokas, was reportedly sleeping towards the centre of the highway, near Kanam, when a cargo truck heading towards Kavieng sighted him.

The truck and its passengers stopped and reversed back to assist him off the road when another vehicle, heading towards Namatanai, ran over him.

The passengers of the truck and other villagers picked him up and took him to Namatanai hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was then taken to the Kavieng General Hospital morgue.

According to the major incident brief, Bokas suffered a broken right arm, fractured right ribs and suspected internal injuries.

Provincial police commander, Superintendent Albert Beli, said after the police report was filed, officers immediately went to the scene, sketched a map and got the names of witnesses.

“The suspect is still unknown at this stage but investigations have already started,” said the PPC.