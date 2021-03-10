Man allegedly kills student

The 32-year-old suspect, from Liap village, has been in custody since Sunday after beating the student.

Police reported that he entered the deceased’s house and banged his head against the wall for several times. The student was rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital but later passed away due to internal head injuries.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 6th, between 7pm and 8pm.

PPC Yapu said outstanding land issues were believed to be a factor behind the situation.

Police are investigating the incident and are likely to charge the suspect for murder.

“Liap village has been in the spotlight for some time for previous cases like murder, unlawful wounding, serious assault, damaging properties and homebrew consumption,” stated PPC Yapu.

“The people involved in those incidents have been arrested by Police and are going through court process in the National Court but the situation has not changed.

“I have, on several occasions, sent my policemen to the area and talked to people and the community leaders. However, the younger generation do not listen to authorities and as a result, those incidents continue to escalate.”