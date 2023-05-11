Man allegedly assaults pregnant partner

Joshua Zerio is charged under the Family Protection (Amendment) Act 2022, section 6A, ‘Aggravated domestic violence’, after he allegedly abused his 28-year-old partner for two weeks.

According to police, Zerio, who lives at Seventh Street in Lae, hit Dianny Lingnonge on the back with a “heavy stone” on April 10th.

On April 13th, at 7.30pm, after assaulting his partner at home, he made her get into the vehicle, promising to go to Nadzab.

“Instead, he drove around town and to Eagle St, towards Bumbu River,” where he threatened to drown her.

After enduring the abuse for two weeks, Lingnonge reported the matter to police on April 28th.

Police said while they talked to the couple, it was deduced that this is an ongoing issue in their eight-year relationship, hence the complainant requested for Zerio to be arrested and charged.

Yesterday, the couple came to Magistrate Isaac Tjipet’s courtroom, where a letter was tendered to court seeking withdrawal of the case.

However, Magistrate Tjipet adjourned the matter to Friday, May 12th, for prosecution to seek advice.