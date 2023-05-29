Malaysian High Commission yet to establish chancery in PNG

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, highlighted this during his bilateral meeting with the Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Liew Chin Tong, at the margins of the APEC Trade Ministers Meeting in Detroit, United States.

“Similarly, Department of Foreign Affairs should commence discussion with their Malaysian counterpart for a reciprocal arrangement for the Government of Malaysia to allocate a piece of land for PNG High Commission Chancery to be built in Kuala Lumpur.

“This is necessary to enhance the PNG-Malaysia bilateral relations,” said Minister Maru.

He added that this will be one of the issues that will be discussed in the suggested Senior Officials Meeting between the two countries later in the year.