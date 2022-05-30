Madang Market Suspect Charged

Late Rebecca Dugul was from Jilim Village in Madang's Rai Coast District.

She had been buying donuts for breakfast when she was killed. 29-year-old Ismael Mablie, from Enga Province, was charged in connection with her death.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said that following a full investigation into the matter, Mablie was charged yesterday (Sunday 29, 2022), with willful murder.

The PPC added that others who were with Mablie, will also be charged once witness statements are completed.

“I want to assure the relatives of the deceased that the police make sure that all that are involved will face the full force of the law,” said PPC Rubiang.

“I am happy that police obtained witness statements and charged the main suspect. He will appear in court any time this week. I want the relatives of the deceased or the witnesses who were at the market to assist the police with witness statements and (get) the suspect involved in the murder of the girl, (to) face the law. The police will need the support (of) eyewitnesses and relatives to make sure the case is complete,” PPC Rubiang said.

According to police reports, late Dugul was on her way to work when she stopped by the market to buy donuts. While she was at the market, Mablie was attacked by youths at the market because he had tried to stop them from snatching another man’s mobile phone. Police stated that Mablie left the market, and shortly returned with his friends to fight the youths. Police said Mablie was armed with a bushknife.

Late Dugul was caught in the crossfire when Mablie swung the bushknife at a youth but instead caught the young woman in the left side of her neck. Late Dugul died instantly from blood loss.