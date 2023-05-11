Madang district office funds safe

Speaking out about the current situation of the District Office and Administration, Albert Ului the Madang District Chief Executive Officer, is advising the general populace of the district that although the member has been dismissed, he has not taken the money or the office away with him.

He calls out to assure the people that everything is here and that once everything is cleared, normal operations and development will continue.

“At the moment it is hard to execute any infrastructure or developments under the members office as everything is on hold until the issue has been resolved. However, for any minor developments that I have the jurisdiction to carry out under the District Development Authority (DDA), I will oversee that it is done.

“The member has gone but the money K44 million for the people is sitting there, the office is also here, and I will see to that once the issue is resolved and allows for normal functions to go ahead, I will make sure all areas for projects and developments go through,” stated Mr. Ului.

He also commented on the Ward Project Office that had been set up by Bryan Kramer within the Paramed Campus at Divine Word University.

“This office is not under the District Administration and it is not our responsibility to pay its rentals. It was a creation of the member at that time, but now have been forced to close. The only thing that I paid was K300,000 under the Administration as it was stipulated under the contract, but as at 31st January 2023, we have removed ourselves from this contract and no longer have anything to do with that office, their staff and their vehicles,” said Mr Ului.

Ului further added that his responsibility now lies in administration functions and has no business in meddling with the office of the member, his projects or whatever he had set up during his time as Member of the District.

His only concentration lies in the administrative functions and overseeing that current projects and developments continue to serve the people of Madang until issues surrounding the members office is resolved.