Lomai Denies Allegations

Madang Police arrested and charged Lomai for allegedly stealing by false pretense of K397,500, money belonging to the Manam Restoration Authority and for money laundering.

He was released on a K2000 bail at the Jomba Police Station in Madang. Lomai in a media conference said he wanted to set the record straight that he had no idea about a K6 million funding belonging to the Manam Restoration Authority.

Lomai said he had no association, idea and nothing do with the K6 million funding.

Lomai, a lawyer with 28 years of practice has warned leaders who associated him politically with the Manam case that he will defend himself with might to prove to the police, the people of Madang, Manam, Manus and PNG that he will challenge this in court to the end.

“I want to warn the leaders, I am only here in Madang, dealing with legal matters. You step on my feet, I will step on your toes. The first time I got arrested here, I let go not challenging this legally. This time I will take the matter to Court to defend myself," he said.

Lomai confirmed that he started a company in PNG with a Philippines businessman with the aim to recruit Papua New Guineans for mining jobs abroad but it never eventuated.

However, he denied having any involvement and taking money out of the Manam funds.

In the later years, the company went into an arrangement with the Madang Provincial Government to train students in Manila and because it was a conflict of interest, he resigned as a director and shareholder.

"I will clear myself, I believe this is an allegation that is based on misinformation and also an investigation where it has not been done properly.

“I will sue them for malicious prosecution, this time I am prepared to go to Court," Lomai added.