Leadership Course For UPNG Students

The graduates are the pioneers of this annual Leadership Programme. The training programme ran for a week to prepare student leaders ahead of the 2022 academic year and beyond. The programme was an initiative by the UPNG Acting Registrar, Roboam Kakap.

“We are embarking on transforming the university and the student leaders are the ones to take the lead. There is power in student leadership because students can move the administration.

“They are the ones who live among other students and they understand the issues being faced and they know how to address and find the solutions to these,” he said.

Mr Kakap said once the student leaders see that vision and they can live up to it and make it happen. He is keen in working hand in hand with his first platoon of student leaders.

“This is just the beginning of many journeys that they will take and students are raw materials with huge potential that needs to be uncovered. Running the programme was all about unearthing these potentials,” said Mr Kakap.

He said one of the major obstacle holding back graduates from climbing up cooperate ladders in the labour force is lack of leadership.

Mr Kakap added that these are also future leaders developed for the country.

“We are also grooming these students to be future leaders of the country in their own fields.”