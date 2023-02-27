Leaders retreat a success

The meet had renewed and celebrated solidarity as a Forum Family.

Also in attendance were Heads of State, Government, and Territories from the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia was represented at the Ministerial level.

Key Outcomes of the Retreat included:

the return of the Republic of Kiribati to the Pacific Islands Forum;

the approval of the establishment of a new Sub-Regional Office for the Pacific Islands Forum in the Republic of Kiribati;

the appointment of Dr. Filimon Manoni of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the position of Pacific Ocean Commissioner;

the approval for the establishment of the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner in the Republic of Palau;

and the appointment of Baron Waqa of Nauru as the next Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum in 2024.

In renewing their collective support for the Leaders’ Commitments to 2050 as articulated in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and their commitment to progress and nurture collective political will to deepening regionalism and solidarity in the Pacific region, Leaders acknowledged Japan’s reassurance that the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) discharge will not take place if it is not verifiably safe to do so, and not before the publication of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Report.

The Retreat also saw the handover of the Forum Chairmanship from the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka to the Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown as the incoming Chair.

The 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting will be hosted in Rarotonga in October 2023.