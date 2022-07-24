Lae MP-elect Extends Sympathies

The Lae MP-elect said: “It’s with great sadness that Lae and Papua New Guinea has lost a stalwart in the transport and trucking industry, someone who contributed immensely to the growth and development of our country.

“Chief Jacob Luke is a fine example of a hard working Papua New Guinean; a village boy who started his business without any government assistance, no SME support but through sheer hard work and perseverance.

“Chief Jacob Luke was selfless and a strong supporter of community service. He helped build health facilities, classrooms, donated to charities and churches and employed thousands of Papua New Guineans in the last 30 years.

“Thank you for providing employment and serving our people of Lae and Papua New Guinea.

“Farewell and Rest in Peace, Chief Jacob Luke.”