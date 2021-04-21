Kumul delivers medical equipment

According to the Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk, this is an ongoing effort to combat and contain Coronavirus.

The event took place within the Port Moresby General Hospital.

It was a small but significant ceremony, witness by few of the hospital staff, others and the media.

When, addressing those who have gathered, the Port Moresby General Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Paki Molumi thanked Kumul Petroleum for its continuous support.

Dr Molumi said today marks 270 days of Covid care at Port Moresby General Hospital since the first patient was admitted to PMGH COVID isolation ward.

Upon presenting the supply of medical equipment, the Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk said, the company stepped in to support government efforts.

We are pleased to present these equipment for the benefit of the many Papua New Guineans that come through the hospital to receive care at the Intensive Care Unit.

This supply of medical equipment, valued at K344, 120.66, comprises of 20 syringe pumps, 20 infusion pumps, 20 pulse oximeter and 20 digital blood pressure machines.