KIK quarantine check-point at Mano

The new facility built at a cost of K2.5 million with funding from the National Government would be used to quarantine all planting materials going out of Madang in order to contained the spread of the deadly Bogia Coconut Syndrome (BCS), a plant disease that is killing coconut palms in parts of Madang Province.

BCS was first discovered in 2007 in Yoro in Bogia District therefore earning the name, ‘Bogia Coconut Syndrome’. BCS had since spread to Sumkar and parts of Madang District and is affecting other palms like bananas.

Secretary for the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Nelson Simbiken was accorded the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially commission the facility alongside the Deputy Chairman of KIK board, Steven Raphael, Managing Director of KIK, Allan Aku and the Deputy Governor of Madang, Peiwa Aimai.



According to KIK Mano is a temporary site because the disease is constantly on the move, and it was also mentioned at the occasion to establish similar facility at Watarais junction.



Dr. Simbiken told the people to respect the facility and work together with the quarantine officers on the ground in making sure planting materials do not get out because it would affect the coconut industry in the country.

He added that PNG is currently faced with bio-security threats such as the African Swine Fever, Coffee Berry Borer, Cocoa Pod Borer therefore, people must be vigilant in preventative measures to contain the spread.

The Mano check-point is being supervised by KIK with policemen and local youths employed as casuals.

Aku thanked the National Agriculture, Qurantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) for managing the previous quarantine check-point at Tapo River, which was closed to allow for construction work on a new Tapo bridge to take place. Thus the transfer of the current facility at Mano, which is on the boarder of Rai Coast, Madang and Usino-Bundi districts.

The Mano check-point has greatly assisted also with police work along the Madang-Ramu highway particularly with checking of vehicles against the movement of drugs and arms and criminal elements.

KIK, during the commissioning, thanked the local landowners from Mano village and presented them food and live pigs. The land was acquired for a 40-year lease from the Ului clan of Mano village, under the leadership of principal landowner Alex Isogu who was acknowledged during the ceremony.