Key Development Stats

This was revealed by Dr Kobby Bomareo, Vice-Minister for National Planning at the Annual Planning Conference in Port Moresby last week.

“Since Independence, we have progressed significantly in number of key development indicators. Our human development index has improved from 0.3 to 0.52 in 2015. This is still not as impressive and far from our closest neighbors such as Fiji which is 0.74 is and rank 91 out of 188.

“We must continue to work hard to improve our HDI, which demonstrates that out people are living better lives with improved level of educational attainments, better access to quality health services and improved income earning opportunities,” he said.

Dr Bomareo stated that the gross enrollment ratio for schools and institutions went from 54.4% in 1975 to the 114% in 2012.

“Our average lifespan has increased from 52 years in 1975 to 65 years in 2016. The death per 1000 births in 1975 was 120 and in 2016, we only had 60 deaths per 1000 live births.

“Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also grown significantly over the last 45 years. We have been able to build infrastructure connectivity of 30 000 kilometers of road transport network around the country: 8,740 kilometers of national roads and 21 000 kilometers of provincial and district road infrastructure assets, as well as marine and air transport infrastructure,” he added.

He further added that the public service machinery was very small in 1975 and was mainly centralized has expanded over the last 45 years.

The legislative reforms on the organic law on provincial governments in 1977 and consequential reforms after that resulted in the establishment of the 22 provincial governments, 89 districts with 366 LLGs representing over 8 million people living in 6,375 wards. Public servants across all sectors and agencies of government now exceed 200 000.

Dr Bomareo also highlighted the key policies of the government and encouraged provincial planners who were present at the conference to support the national government in its efforts to implement its policies.

“The Connect PNG is a 20 year plan (2020-2040), which will connect the country from Vanimo to Wewak, Wewak to Madang, from Lae to Port Moresby, from Port Moresby to Alotau, from Kikori in the Gulf Province, New Britain Highway from Kimbe to Kokopo.

“We intend to connect the highway by 2040. Your support at the provincial and district level to connect the country is very important as many of you will be the host section of the connect PNG roads which will be running through your province and districts. You must not remain idle when opportunities like this are present, capitalize on it and ride the on the enabling infrastructure they provide.

“We are also rolling out the SME policy, other foundational programs including district roads which are critical to grow the economy and create employment for Papua New Guineans. The Electoral Roll update will be commencing soon in preparation for the 2022 General Elections and NID registration continues to be rolled out in the provinces. You support is needed for us to deliver on these important government signature policies,” he said.