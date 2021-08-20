Kapavore Disagrees

He believes there are other pressing issues for the public service to fix instead of restricting public servants from contesting in elections.

Mr Kapavore said the public servants who contest elections have much to contribute to the country and have reached a position in their career that allows them to do more with their experiences as public servants.

“At the top level, already at the Secretary level or at the CEO’s level, it’s now for them to actually do something different. We allow them to actually venture into other areas and take up the new challenges in life.”

MP Kapavore explained that he too was a public servant that left the public service to pursue a different challenge and feels the amendment to the act is unfair for those public servants wanting to contest in future elections.

“I just left, I gave the notice to the PHA board, I said I’m going to contest the elections.”

“I left because I thought I achieved enough for that place and I need to do something different, I need to take up a new challenge.”

“We are supposed to be taking about management, how to improve the performance in the public sector, to me that’s critical.”