K7 Million For Nurses

The payment is per the Memorandum of Agreement for 2021-2023 and the funding comes as a result of a sit-in protest staged by members of the PNG Nurses Association that lasted nine working days. The payment will be implemented by pay 26 this year.

The nurses of the PNG Nurses Association have been urged to resume duties as soon as possible following the staging of the sit-in protest that commenced on Monday 8 November. The call comes after successful negotiations conducted by departments of Treasury, Finance and Personnel Management facilitated through the Public Service Consultative and Arbitration Tribunal.

Yesterday morning, Secretary of the Treasury Department, Dairi Vele, issued a warrant of K7 million to the Department of Finance who will now organize payment.

Secretary Vele said, Treasury regards nurses as part of the essential service providers and matters relating to nurses and all health workers must be given priority.

He said Treasury commits to working with the other state departments to address outstanding balances required for 2021 in the remaining part of this year.

Chairlady of the Public Service Consultative and Arbitration Tribunal, Beverly Doiwa at the signing of the MoU yesterday, encouraged all relevant departments involved to work together to ensure that no more nurses suffer due to lack of coordination. She said better coordination is needed in the public service.

The PNG Nurses Association thanked the Chairlady’s office for facilitating the dialogue between them and the state departments.