K30,000 Boost For Learning Centre

Companies Hebou Constructions, Monier, Airways Hotel and the Sir Theo Foundation – all under the banner of the Constantinou Group of Companies have been supporting BbP libraries since 2008, when the very first library was opened at Port Moresby General Hospital.

The libraries assist five-year-old children with an Early Childhood Education program, which includes literacy, numeracy, digital learning and cultural knowledge. It provides children solid foundations before they start school and gives them the best possible chance of becoming literate from a very young age.

The libraries which have served thousands of children over the past 14 years are located at Rouna Quarry, 9 Mile (sponsored by Monier), 6 Mile Police Station (sponsored by Hebou Constructions, Airways Hotel and Airways Residences) and at Port Moresby General Hospital for critically ill children (sponsored by the Sir Theo Foundation).

George Constantinou, Constantinou Group of Companies said: “While we do not operate within Milne Bay, we do know and love the area well. We as a group, support education at all levels, as it benefits the local community for the long term. We are happy to provide assistance and commit to filling the financial gap needed to ensure the school can continue to operate.”

“It is a wonderful gift just in time for Christmas to know that our Library Learning Centre in Alotau can keep going into next year. Our program is known in Alotau for generating a cohort of children, who are well prepared for school and who go on to have a strong academic performance.

“Some parents even move to Lelehoa, just to ensure their children can enroll in our program. We are grateful to Hebou Constructions and George Constantinou for supporting us with an additional Library Learning centre and making sure that children in the regional areas of PNG don’t miss out,” BbP Founder and Chairlady, Anne-Sophie Hermann said.