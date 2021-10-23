K13m Grant Assistance

The funding will be for road construction and maintenance projects in West Sepik, Manus, Milne Bay and Enga provinces

Japan’s Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Nakahara Kuniyuki said, “Japan is committed to working together with PNG for the development and the welfare of its people.

“Japan believes that road is one of the most important infrastructure to develop the country.”

The grant assistance signed yesterday is an outcome of the summit meeting between the former Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, and Prime Minister James Marape in June this year. Prime Minister Suga made a commitment in the meeting to provide further grant assistance for 24 road construction equipment.

The equipment include an excavator, a motor grader, a wheel loader and other equipment all worth K13 million or 400 million yen.

Ambassador Nakahara Kuniyuki said, “We are confident that this equipment will be utilized by the Department of Works to the maximum effect and maintained well for long-term use.”

He also announced the second phase of JICA’s technical cooperation on road construction for a three-year duration launched last month in Port Moresby. New equipment and a new phase of technical cooperation as proof of Japan’s commitment in this area.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Soroi Eoe, thanked the Government of Japan on behalf of the people and Government of PNG, especially the recipient provinces.

He said, “Despite COVID-19 induced global economic slowdown and revenue construction, the Government of Japan continues to provide assistance to the Government of Papua New Guinea.”

“This equipment will be used in the road infrastructure construction consistent with the Marape-Basil Government’s effort towards connecting Papua New Guinea.”

The signing of the grant assistance today also marked Ambassador’s Kuniyuki Nakahara’s last official duty, before he departs the shores of PNG for his home, Japan.