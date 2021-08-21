Journalists Undergo Social Media Training

An hour virtual training sponsored by ExxonMobil PNG, operator of PNG LNG Project had participants from nine media organisations.

ExxonMobil PNG Media and Communications Manager, Susil Nelson-Kongoi, said social media platforms are the ‘go to place’ for news and current issues today.

“Recognising the need to keep up with the current trends, ExxonMobil PNG saw that it was beneficial to support the Chamber with this training effort.”

As the digital world is fast becoming the way of doing business, media organisations in the country are embracing technology to bring news and current issues to their audience using social media platforms like Facebook.

Public Relations and Media Manager of PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum, Neville Choi, thanked journalists and reporters for taking the time to participate in the training and thanked ExxonMobil PNG for its continued support in this area.

Choi said, “We hope to strengthen our links and mutual understanding of how the resource sector works in our country and if anything for the purpose of informing our people.”

The training provided the participants with skills to develop social media content, guiding principles and tactics to engage effectively on their social media channels.

Another session was held with the industry community affairs and business development participants to close off the two day PNG Chamber of Mines & Petroleum workshop. About 90 people participated in person and also virtually.