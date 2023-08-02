Joint Forces Prepare for Puk Puk Exercise

The delivery mission saw HMPNGS Cape Gloucester playing a vital role, rafting alongside ADV Reliant to efficiently receive the cargo, which included essential Australian Army vehicles, skillfully maneuvered using a crane. Once loaded, the cargo was ferried to the barge ramp and carefully transported to its designated location on Manus Island.

An interesting aspect of this collaborative effort was the reunion of two distinguished officers, ADV Reliant's Navy Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Commander Brenton-James Glover, and HMPNGS Cape Gloucester's Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Bryan Pohai.

The pair had previously worked together back in 2016 when Lieutenant Commander Glover was stationed in Papua New Guinea as the Commanding Officer of HMPNGS Lakekamu. Now, Lieutenant Pohai holds the esteemed position of Commanding Officer of the Australian gifted landing craft, HMPNGS Cape Gloucester.

This joint operation showcased the harmonious partnership between the Australian Defence Force and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, underscoring their commitment to regional security and collaboration. The successful transfer of essential supplies highlights the efficiency and professionalism of both naval forces involved.

Exercise Puk Puk in September is anticipated to be an essential training event that will strengthen military capabilities and enhance interoperability between the two nations' forces.