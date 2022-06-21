Investigations into Late Basil’s death conclude

Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Singura, told Loop PNG this morning that as of Monday, June 20th, they have been putting together evidence, witness statements and specialist and technical reports to hand over to the courts.

PPC Singura said they have compiled reports from the National Works Department, police engineers, from the National Forensic Science Centre in Port Moresby and doctors.

“As I speak, the investigation on the traffic side, resulting in the death of our Late Member for Bulolo and his CPO (close protection officer), have been completed and before Friday, we will be conducting the final interview with the accused driver and the matter will now be for the courts to determine.”

PPC Singura further said as far as police investigations are concerned, only one person was involved in the accident, and that was the driver of the vehicle that collided with the one the Late Basil was driving.

“We only charged him; there was nobody else.

“The driver was alone. He was the only person charged.

“He admitted to being at fault and he, himself, surrendered to police at Bulolo so that’s one thing we took note of.

“There was no roadblock set up. It was just a traffic accident along the highway.”

The 37-year-old accused, from Madang, will be formally interviewed this week before the files are presented to the court.