Internal Security 5-Year Infrastructure Master Plan out

Minister Tsiamalili when launching said this comprehensive plan is a significant milestone in our commitment to ensuring security and stability, as well as fostering development and economic growth in Papua New Guinea.

“With the completion of Infrastructure Plans in all 21 provinces and the Special Region of Bougainville, we have achieved a standardized approach to building infrastructure across the country.

“These fully certified plans will guide our efforts in enhancing and modernizing our buildings and infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing nation.”

He said the Government recognizes that security and stability are fundamental prerequisites for development and economic progress.

“In line with this understanding, we have taken proactive measures to support the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) in addressing law and order challenges within our nation.”

The Government, through the Internal Security Ministry and Department of Planning and Implementation (MTDPIV), is committed to improving the rule of law and justice in Papua New Guinea.

“As part of our strategic plan, we aim to reduce the crime rate by an impressive 55 percent, from 49 crimes per 100,000 people to a target of 22. Additionally, we strive to improve the ratio of police personnel to citizens, aiming for a ratio of 1:1,200, a significant improvement from the current ratio of 1:1,846.

“The MTDP VI, which outlines crucial Key Result Areas, includes two specific Key Result Areas (KRAs) dedicated to the Royal PNG Constabulary. These KRAs focus on the construction of new mobile police barracks and rural lock-ups, recognizing the importance of modern and accessible infrastructure in effectively combating crime.

“To support the government's plans outlined in the MTDP IV and its strategic focus areas in Vision 2050, the Royal PNG Constabulary has embarked on a mission to improve and enhance its infrastructure development.”

Tsiamalili said over the next five years, the force will prioritize the construction of new infrastructure and the rehabilitation of existing facilities to better serve the needs of our police personnel and the communities they protect.

This Five-Year Infrastructure Development Plan serves as a roadmap for the Royal PNG Constabulary to achieve the government's national goals.

It aligns with the fourth goal of the Royal PNG Constabulary Corporate Plan (2021-2030) - building new police infrastructure and rehabilitating existing facilities.

The plan accounts for the accommodation needs of current serving police personnel, as well as the new cadets and recruits that the Royal PNG Constabulary is actively recruiting.

“As Minister for Internal Security, I am fully committed to supporting the Royal PNG Constabulary in their efforts to assist the Marape/Roso government in achieving its national plans.

“By implementing this comprehensive five-year infrastructure development plan, we aim to enhance and improve the rule of law and justice in Papua New Guinea,” Tsiamalili Jnr said.