Inmates join million-tree campaign

Thirty low-risk male inmates from Bomana Correctional Institution participated in the initiative as part of their community rehabilitation.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop launched the tree planting during the 2023 World Environment Day.

This collaboration between NCDC and the correctional institution provides prisoners with opportunities for parole and community involvement.

"Bomana inmates joining the Million-Tree campaign is a powerful example of community rehabilitation and environmental stewardship, and through their participation in this initiative, they not only contribute to the beautification of our city but also learn valuable skills and engage in positive actions that support their rehabilitation journey.

"We appreciate their efforts and thank them for their commitment to making a difference." said Ravu Frank, City Manager of NCDC."