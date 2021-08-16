Information Materials launched on Sexual Harassment in workplaces

The information materials were designed by the sector’s Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion Community of practice which brings agency representatives together to share ideas and experiences on promoting more equitable and inclusive working environments.

The materials will be placed inside working places of the law and justice agencies for the purpose of informing the employees on different behaviours that contribute to sexual harassment, its consequences and the available support services.

According to Australian High Commission Minister Counsellor, Michael Mackenzie, workplace sexual harassment is a serious issue for many workplaces across PNG and Australia.

Most women in working places are the targets of harassing behaviours including inappropriate comments, unwanted physical contact and assault. As a result, it can contribute towards the downfall of their working organisations as well as their personal life.

Mr Mackenzie said PNG’s law and justice sector has demonstrated their commitment to fighting this serious issue beginning with the launch of the information materials.

The Australian Government is committed to work in partnership with the PNG government, GEDSI Community of practice and the Law and Justice Sector towards the issue of sexual harassment and achieving greater social inclusion and gender equality.