ICRC holds Detention Health workshop

The Health training started on Tuesday 3rd November and was led by Chief Inspector Napina Yumb, CS Director of Health Services which ended on Friday 6th November.

Whilst opening the training, ICRC Head of Mission in PNG, Dominik Urban, said that one of the main activities of ICRC is to ensure that the conditions and treatment of detainees meet international standards. He said it is important to ICRC that all detainees have access to health which is of the same level to that provided in the community.

Madam Napina said of the 14 trainees, seven health workers are civilian and the rest are CS officers.

The training focused mainly around Tuberculosis and COVID-19. It is also intended to sensitize health workers on respecting the rights of inmates as human beings.

ICRC Health in Detention Doctor Dr. Stephen Kyalo Titus, was the lead facilitator. Two other doctors from the National Department of Health co-facilitated the training on TB and COVID-19 preparedness.

Some features identified during the training is that some of the health facilities and workers have some preparedness while other do not have.

This is the 4th training in partnership with ICRC since 2017. It was planned to take place in March to June but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. ICRC hopes such partnership will continue for more years into the future. Another training is due in December this year.