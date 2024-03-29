Hundreds graduate from FODE Colleges

The five second-chance FODE Colleges and Satellite hubs have been established across the Western Province as part of SDP’s education program. The graduation ceremonies were held across Balimo, Lake Murray, Morehead and Kiunga, graduating 408 Grade 10 and 12 students - the largest-ever graduating cohort - and hundred more Grade 9 and 11 students progressing to their next year of studies.

“We are committed to providing long-term benefits for the people in Western province and continue to be a valued partner in helping communities become healthy, educated and financially self-sufficient,” said SDP CEO Lesieli Taviri.

“Creating a local pathway through FODE, is part of that commitment.”

Western Province faces complex challenges in delivering education initiatives, with one of the most significant challenges being its diverse geographical terrain and inaccessibility to remote regions. The SDP and KTF teams navigate the wetlands river systems that are prone to extreme dry and wet seasons to deliver critical second chance education.

SDP prioritises people who are committed to pathways into teaching and health work to be enrolled at the FODE Colleges. This includes the large number of elementary, primary and TVET teachers who need to upgrade their qualifications and certificates to the Grade 12 level in order to meet new Government minimum requirements and remain in the teaching profession.

“We are so proud to partner with the PNG Sustainable Development Program on the delivery of high-quality FODE education to the people of Western Province” said the CEO of KTF, Dr Genevieve Nelson.

“Over the past 5 years, we have proudly witnessed hard working staff and students as they navigate the complexities of delivering education across the province and hundreds of students now graduating with their Grade 12 certificates. Many of the FODE graduates have entered SDP’s Balimo Teachers College and are now training to be the next teachers for Western Province.”