Hold CS officers accountable: Staff

The incident occurred after a CS officer from Buimo passed away at the Emergency Department.

While Buimo jail commander, Michael Wundia, has apologised, the staff say his officers’ behaviour were criminal in nature.

ANGAU’s Emergency Department has 32 staff ranging from specialists to cleaners, and they treat 75 to 100 “very sick” patients per day.

When speaking to media on November 1st, Wundia said the late officer, who had a pre-existing medical condition, did not get the expected treatment at that critical time. Hence, when he passed away, his wife and family members assaulted a nurse.

A staff at the ED, however, said CS officers and the late officer’s wife physically and verbally harassed those who were working that evening, including medical students.

“They physically assaulted our nursing officers, they used equipment within the emergency resuscitation area where our very sick ones are kept and cracked down our glass screen,” this newsroom was told.

“They were drunk too.

“You have to just come into the Emergency Department and you’ll see, we are struggling beyond struggle.

“We did not, in any way, in any time, neglect the late officer.”

ED staff alleged that the IV stand was used in an attempt to smash the glass while the Glucose 50 percent solution was thrown at those who were present.

“While we accept their apology, it still does not excuse the officers’ behaviour; it is still criminal in nature and we will still make sure that they are criminally charged.”

In frustration, the ED was closed from Wednesday midnight to Thursday midday.

“CS owes the people of Morobe an apology for the shutting down of ED services.”

When asked for a response, commander Wundia said justice will be allowed to take its course, adding he will not defend his officers’ actions.

“Whether they breached the law or not, the law will decide,” he stated.

(The Emergency Department of the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital)