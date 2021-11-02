Buimo Commander Apologises

Frustrated family members of a Correctional Services officer assaulted a nurse after the officer passed away whilst waiting to get treated.

Wundia said on Wednesday, the 27th of October, one of his officers was rushed to the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The officer had a pre-existing medical condition.

“The helpers and the wife were there and at the time of critical need, the (treatment) the person was expecting was not given,” Wundia stated. “That was the statement from the officers who were there at that time.

“So when the Correctional officer passed on, they rushed in.

“When he was still alive and he was asking for close attention, he did not get it and now that he has died, why are you (nurse) coming to see him?

“So his wife showed her frustration by punching a nursing staff. And all the other officers who stood there only shouted at her and that’s it.”

The jail commander said they apologised to the staff on the same night, and on Thursday, he had an audience with the management and apologised on his team’s behalf again.

“And on Friday, we went again and everybody was there; the nursing staff, the doctors, so we apologised for whatever that had happened.”

Wundia said they have further given the assurance that the incident will not happen again, adding they managed to mend their relationship with the hospital.

“Once again, I would like to say sorry for what had happened, and we have asked the management of ANGAU hospital and doctors and nursing staff to accept our apology.

“And I’ve also advised them that if anything else happens after this, it’s not me sending them so they should put them through the normal process of the law and the law will deal with them.”

(Buimo jail commander, Michael Wundia)